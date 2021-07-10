Cancel
Mayfield, KY

Our Reader's Write

 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and a copy was sent for publication in The Mayfield Messenger:. As your constituent, I have written you on numerous occasions regarding issues I feel are crucially important. I am writing to you again to express my support of S.B. 1, the For the People Act. I do so realizing that you have expressed opposition to even allowing this important piece of legislation to be considered by the members of your party. I respectfully ask you to reconsider.

