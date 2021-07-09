Cancel
Iran Sued Again Over Attacks Against U.S. Troops in Iraq

bloomberglaw.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran should be held liable for deaths and injuries of U.S. service members and civilians in Iraq between about 2003 and 2010, dozens of veterans, military family members, and others say in what is at least the second lawsuit over Iran’s alleged support of al-Qaeda and other groups. Al-Qaeda, al-Qaeda-in-Iraq,...

news.bloomberglaw.com

