Betty Moore- McKibben, 97

Betty Moore-McKibben, age 97, of Story City and formerly of Marshalltown and Albion, entered her heavenly home on the morning of Friday, July 9, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 2:00 P.M. at the Central Christian Church in Marshalltown. She will be laid to rest with her husband Charles. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. For condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Betty and her family. Ph. 641-844-1234.