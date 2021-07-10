These Are the Most Romantic Spots in Florence

Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp, Op. 15/2; Ballade No. 1; JL Dussek: Piano Sonatas, Op. 35. A little younger than Mozart and a decade older than Beethoven, the Bohemian composer-virtuoso Jan Ladislav Dussek (1760-1812) has been credited with anticipating many developments in 19th-century music. His colourfully cosmopolitan career – which included stints as court favourites of Catherine the Great and Marie Antoinette, and saw him settle longest of all in London, only to move on again when business and marital troubles necessitated his exit – certainly opened musical horizons. It’s true that he was one of several composers who shaped the musical world into which Chopin emerged, but harder to hear the actual connections with Chopin for which Michael Dussek (maybe, or maybe not, a relation) argues in his booklet essay.