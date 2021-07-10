Cancel
Edison, OH

Edison’s Sanders, Connelly joining forces at Bethany

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Edison baseball players Jayden Sanders, left, and Blake Connelly signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and baseball careers at Bethany College. Sanders currently is hitting .318 for the Jefferson County Teramana Post 33 Legion squad prior to Friday’s game in Wheeling. For the Wildcats, he was 2-2 on the mound with a 1.78 ERA and 36 strikeouts. Connelly was 5-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 33 strikeouts. At the plate, he batted .350 with eight doubles, 10 RBIs, 29 runs and eight stolen bases. He was a member of the All-OVAC and All-Buckeye 8 teams, as well as a first-team All-Eastern District member.

