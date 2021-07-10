Cancel
The Brave New World of Crypto

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creation of cryptocurrencies made a whole new world, filled with the brightest minds and those with dubious intentions. Cryptocurrency scams have cost the industry billions of dollars and threaten to damage the reputation of the sector. Despite the antics of scammers, artists are leveraging the immense potential of blockchain...

www.investing.com

#Cryptocurrency#Art World#The Bitcoin Genesis Block#Blockchain Technology#Nft#Colonial Pipeline#Dailycoin
Currencies

Cryptocurrency Industry Report

Cryptocurrencies are a facsinating subject. There are smart people convinced that it's the next Big Thing and will have a similar impact to the Internet, while others see it as a scam. This report will give a broad overview of cryptocurrencies, and some of the most interesting applications. Then, we will look at some of the stocks and ETFs to gain exposure: GreyScale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), GreyScale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Coinbase (COIN), Paypal (PYPL), Square (SQ), and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT).The rise of cryptocurrencies has been nothing short of remarkable. Since Bitcoin was launched in 2009, more than 4,000 other cryptocurrencies have been created. The current total market cap is presently over $1.5 trillion and as of February of this year it’s estimated more than 100 million people are using cryptocurrencies around the world.
Markets

Recent Volatility Continues to Shake Up Crypto World

China's harsh crackdown in bitcoin mining, additional regulatory measures surfacing in different parts of the world, and a certain Twitter-happy billionaire - ahem, Elon Musk - creating waves of volatility in the digital currency space, getting a read on the current landscape has been tough. Andrew Lee, CFO at BTCS, a publicly traded company focusing on blockchain infrastructure and technology., elaborates on what we could see in the months ahead.
Markets

New York, London, Beijing and 20 Crypto Jokes

Another fun cryptoweek! Circle decided to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, and with crypto market sentiment finally rising, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's shares were about to be freed for sale bringing a discussion on what it’d mean for BTC price. BNB rallied while Binance CEO had to bow to regulators amid yet another setback, and Ethereum’s London upgrade is set for August but some changes will take longer to have effect. Visa crypto card users spent over USD 1bn globally in the first half of this year, the USD 55bn-heavy fund Marshall Wace is preparing to enter the crypto industry, and TMEA said it aims to expand testing of IOTA's technology into more trade lanes. A New York BTC mining operator is facing protests, while Bitcoin mining profitability jumped. Meanwhile, a famous manga series will tackle crypto in a new storyline.
Markets

How to Buy Bitcoin: A Guide for New Crypto Investors

Once you’ve learned the lingo, accepted the risk, and met your other financial priorities, the next step to crypto investing is actually buying in. There are thousands of different cryptocurrencies, but experts say you should take a hard pass on most of them. Crypto values fluctuate by the hour, and this can be especially true for lesser-known coins. Even more established cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin experience their share of volatility, but at least have a greater record of increasing in value over time.
Markets
Reuters

RPT-COLUMN-No brave new world for the bond market: Mike Dolan

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Far from embracing for what some dub the “great reflation” or even the “new abnormal”, bond markets are starting to see a post-pandemic world much like the one before COVID struck. The past two months have seen a dramatic decline in U.S. and global government...
Markets

Matrixport embraces crypto newbies with a new lite interface

Matrixport’s enhanced app version features a unique fixed income stablecoin investment product. June 9, 2021 — Matrixport, Asia’s fastest-growing digital assets financial services platform with $10 billion in assets under management and custody, introduced its new “lite” version interface on the Matrixport app today. Aimed at enhancing the customer experience for those who have recently embarked on their crypto investing journey, the launch of Matrixport Lite reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making crypto easy for everyone as part of its global launch.
Currencies

Is Bitcoin The New Gold? Indians Pour Billions Into Crypto

Bitcoin maximalists have always been known to refer to Bitcoin as digital gold. There are speculations that Bitcoin will overtake gold in the coming years as a preferred store of value. This seems to be the case with each bull market as Bitcoin outperformed gold by 10 times in 2020.
Markets
HackerNoon

Cryptocurrency Mining and Proof of Stake Algorithms

Blockchain has become a ubiquitous term over the past couple of years. A growing number of enterprises and governments are opening to blockchain technology (and distributed ledger technology). Despite its rapid growth, there is still some confusion about crucial concepts such as ‘what is Proof of Stake’ or ‘what is consensus algorithm in a blockchain network.’ In the end, making it imminent to address these information gaps.
Markets

a16z Leads $9M Investment in Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom

Phantom, a multi-chain crypto wallet and browser extension for managing digital assets and accessing decentralized apps (dApps) has raised $9 million in Series A financing round led by venture capital behemoth Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The funding round also saw participation from Variant Fund and Jump Capital, as well as from...
Public Health
The Independent

Brave new world beckons as nations shakes off Covid shadow

If, during the darkest days of 2020, you had turned to the neighbours and predicted a miraculous bounce back in the global economy this summer they may have questioned your sanity.And yet the key indicators now point to such a phoenix-like recovery that intergovernmental economic heavyweight the OECD has scrapped what was once considered an optimistic prediction of just over 4 per cent growth across the world. Instead it believes the recovery will be closer to 6 per cent this year. The International Monetary Fund says the same.Welcome back: currency deals worth doingThanks to a powerful combination of unwavering fiscal...
Markets

World’s Largest Crypto Asset Management Firm Launching Support for Cardano

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto asset management firm, is adding Cardano (ADA) to its suite of investment products. The firm says it’s adding ADA to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which offers retail and institutional investors exposure to a basket of altcoins. Although it’s a new addition, Grayscale is...
Currencies

Right On The Money: No Crypto Surprise

The crypto charts, dull as they are these days, continue to behave precisely as the charts would anticipate. Here is Bitcoin, which is ever-so-slowly meandering its way down to the $30k support level. We need a “shock event” to slap it out of its slumber and, I suppose, send it reeling to my $20k target.
Stocks

What to Know About Lukka Crypto and the New S&P 500 Crypto Index

The traditional financial world continues to intersect with cryptocurrencies. Seemingly each day, a major institution invests in decentralized finance or rolls out a new tool combining the two realms. A perfect example of this would be the new S&P 500 crypto index, created with assistance from the Lukka crypto team.
Economy
Rolling Stone

The Crypto World Is Getting Greener. Is It Too Little Too Late?

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are both literally and figuratively red-hot, in that they’re trendy and also contribute to global warming. In the last few months, environmentalists have slammed blockchain enthusiasts for catapulting a technology into the mainstream that requires a whole lot of energy, but are they right in doing so? While, yes, there is a problem, there are also potential solutions.
Markets

Raoul Pal: Crypto Space Is Building ‘The New Digital Architecture of the World’

In a recent interview, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal said that a “promised land” is being created through cryptoassets and digital finance. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
Markets

Analyst on Bitcoin in the coming days: I would not be surprised if Bitcoin…

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s largest digital-assets fund manager is due to release a large amount of BTC after a six-month lock-up period. Several speculations are being made around this event, one of them being that the GBTC unlock may effect price volatility in Bitcoin markets in the coming weeks.
Currencies

Tyranny of “Experts” And Why They Fear Crypto. Answer to Bernard Connolly

There’s a famous quote attributed to actor/comedian Billy Murray that goes:. “Common sense is like deodorant, those who need it the most never use it.” That pretty much sums up the chorus of big bankers, financial analysts, acclaimed academicians, and elitist economists who try to bash Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.
Technology

IOTA: Why is Silicon Valley Failing in Crypto and IoT?

The distant future, described in sci-fi books, is already here. Big fin-tech companies are working with developing the Internet of Things (IoT) market, and it is booming. The ethical questions stay open, as there are still no well-defined regulations in the IoT market. In his book “The 4th Industrial Revolution,”...

