Fit in my 40s: an ice bath feels great (once the agony wears off)

I will steer clear of the issue of fearing he will leave you, that's more a relationship issue (are you just insecure or do you have reasons). But I can relate to being the only one losing weight. My BF could stand to lose a few lbs (within a normal BMI) and doesn't do a lot of cardio, but he can still outrun me and I started running 18 months ago and now have a BMI lower than his (I was previously obese). I think that we have to accept that we're different people and also, specifically, men can generally eat more than women. So I have to eat smaller portions than him, that's just the way it is. I apparently also have no natural aptitude for sports, needing to work harder to make progress. It is what it is, I avoid comparing myself to others and focus on my own progress.