Fit in my 40s: an ice bath feels great (once the agony wears off)
The ice bath found its modern pioneer in a man called Wim Hof. An inspiringly beardy gentleman with 1.9 million followers on Instagram, he proselytises cold exposure as part of a suite of self-improving exercises; yoga and mindfulness among them. But it’s the ice that he’s known for, because he’s just so rock-hard, and often nearly naked, in situations where you’d want not just regular clothes but also long johns and probably a big winter coat, too.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0