BACK TO LIVE: One of the key considerations for any gigging guitarist is what pedals to use onstage. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or still wet behind the ears, you’ll want to ensure that you’re equipped to deliver the best possible performance. However, with so many pedals to choose from nowadays, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by your options. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to the best pedals for live guitarists – with recommendations in a number of different categories, and for a variety of scenarios, you should be able to quickly identify the models that will best suit your requirements.