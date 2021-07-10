Inside-out house in Tokyo is an experiment in urban design

Living in an industrial home is not understandable for many people but that is only because they really have no idea what the industrial home design style is. It is not the same as living in a factory or a warehouse. It is a style inherited from residences that came to being as a result of an industrial building being repurposed for residential functions. The industrial style can be quite modern, or rustic, or traditional. It really is incredibly flexible in terms of looks and you can see that in these designs of the industrial bedroom below.