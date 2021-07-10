Covid-19: NI theatres prepare for socially distanced reopening

🆂🅰🆅🅴 🆃🅷🅴 🅳🅰🆃🅴 ᴠᴏᴏᴅᴏᴏ ʙʀᴇᴡᴇʀʏ'ꜱ ꜱᴏᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴅɪꜱᴛᴀɴᴄᴇᴅ ᴄᴏᴍᴇᴅʏ When: Friday, July 9th Where: @voodooerie Time: Seating begins at 8 / show begins at 8:30 What: Showcasing some of the best comics from around the area for free! Reservations are highly recommended and are first come first served, so call during pub hours (3:00 - 8:00) (814) 520–6990 and you will receive a confirmation. 𝙋𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: There is a $20 reservation fee per group to guarantee your seating. Seating can be reserved for groups of 2 - 10 people. This Non-Refundable $20 reservation fee will be credited towards your tables tab for the evening! While the show itself is free, reservations are not required and walk ins are welcome the night of, however, we may have to turn you away or put you in the overflow section if there is not seating available. 𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙘𝙨 Anthony Morelli - @Offconstantlycomedy Danny Hucks - @hucksit Tate Griffen - @tategriffencomedy Dwayne Duke - @funnydwayne Rebecca Canterbury - @chewbeccacanterbury Casey Kuftic - @caseykuftic Please follow all rules and mandates.