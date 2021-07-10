Cancel
Weird Official scorer call on Judge

By kenmandu99
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

In one of Judge's at bats he hit a rocket grounder to third. LeMahieu was on 3rd. The 3rd baseman dove to spear the ball,. Next, he checked LeMahieu then threw off-line to first. Judge avoided the tag and was declared safe and given a hit. Later on the official scorer took the hit away calling it a fielders choice -- How can that be? LeMahieu did not run, Judge was safe, and there was no "choice" for the third baseman at all.. I can see no precedent for this absurd call. Do you?

