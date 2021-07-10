Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clay County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Geary County in east central Kansas Southern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in north central Kansas Southeastern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Axtell to 3 miles northeast of Olsburg to 3 miles south of Idana, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Manhattan, Junction City, Wamego, Westmoreland, Blaine, St. Marys, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Onaga, St. George, Milford, Centralia, Axtell, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville and Havensville. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 285 and 321. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
City
Onaga, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Louisville, KS
County
Nemaha County, KS
City
Riley, KS
County
Clay County, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Junction City, KS
County
Geary County, KS
County
Riley County, KS
City
Emmett, KS
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
City
Blaine, KS
County
Marshall County, KS
County
Dickinson County, KS
City
Centralia, KS
City
Westmoreland, KS
City
Ogden, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Clay Dickinson Geary#Nemaha#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy