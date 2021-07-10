Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas Geary County in east central Kansas Southern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Southern Clay County in north central Kansas Southeastern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1257 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Axtell to 3 miles northeast of Olsburg to 3 miles south of Idana, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Manhattan, Junction City, Wamego, Westmoreland, Blaine, St. Marys, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Onaga, St. George, Milford, Centralia, Axtell, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville and Havensville. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 285 and 321. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH