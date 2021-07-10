Severe Weather Statement issued for Mills, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mills; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MONTGOMERY...MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and southeastern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov
