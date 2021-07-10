Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mills County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mills, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mills; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MONTGOMERY...MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and southeastern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Montgomery County, IA
County
Mills County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy