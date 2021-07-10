Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for north central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0