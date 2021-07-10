Cancel
Ubisoft hosting “Super Hot Summer Sale” on the Switch eShop

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has kicked off a new sale on the Switch eShop in celebration of summer. Fans can save on a variety of titles that are up to 75 percent off, including Assassin’s Creed, Child of Light, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and more. Below is the full...

nintendoeverything.com

Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void DLC revealed alongside Ultimate Edition

It’s a big day for Minecraft Dungeons fans because not only have Microsoft and Mojang confirmed details of the next DLC pack en route to the game, but they’ve also announced a free content update for everyone. In addition, Mojang today announced Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition, which – you guessed it – comes with the base game all of the DLC released to date.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

They sold an unopened Leyend Of Zelda cartridge for hundreds of thousands of dollars and broke the world record at auction

A stamped copy of The Legend of Zelda manufactured by Nintendo in 1987 it was sold for USD$ 870,000 at an auction of Heritage Auctions, breaking the previous mark for the most expensive video game ever sold. That value soared quite a bit in April when a copy of Super Mario Bros. for $ 660,000, a price that was four times the previous known record.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Super Mario Odyssey levels in Super Mario Maker 2

Return to the expansive kingdoms of the greater "Mario" world, in 2D!. Hello and welcome! I have been having a lot of fun in Super Mario Maker 2, and one of the many fun things I have been creating, have been recreations of the kingdoms from Super Mario Odyssey! I have created several videos that show me playing the level, and breaking down the creative process I went through to make them. If you are interested in checking them out for yourself, I have included the course ID's. I welcome feedback on these, and am excited to share them with you. One thing I might note, is that I have noticed I tend to create more exploratory levels, rather than platform challenges, the ladder is what you may expect from a 2D Mario experience. That said, I tried my hardest to make these as true to the source material as possible, whilst also translating to something fun that can be experienced in 2D. Thanks for swinging by! As new kingdoms and videos are added, this article will be updated, and if you would like my Maker ID, it is: LC3-0JN-LRG.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Sealed Copy Of The Legend Of Zelda For NES Becomes The Most Valuable Game Collectible Ever Selling For $870,000 At Auction

Earlier this year, a copy of Super Mario Bros. became the most valuable game collectible ever, selling for $660,000. However, the game is no longer the most valuable game collectible ever as of today. A sealed copy of NES’ The Legend of Zelda has been sold at auction for $870,000. The description for the item reads “Truly, the term ‘grail’ only begins to scratch the surface of describing this game. Of all the games we’ve offered in our auctions, this sealed, early production copy of the first game in the groundbreaking Legend of Zelda series is no doubt the apotheosis of rarity, cultural significance, and collection centerpieces. A proverbial trifecta of collector perfection that only one will receive the honor of calling their own.”
segmentnext.com

Switch Pro Needs “More Power” Or It Becomes Another 3DS, Said Baldur’s Gate 3’s Larian To Nintendo

Larian Studios, the Belgian developer helming Baldur’s Gate 3, has sent a strong message to Nintendo about its rumored Switch Pro upgrade. Speaking with 3DJuegos in a recent interview, newly opened Larian Studios Barcelona refrained from confirming if the Nintendo Switch Pro exists or not but did reveal that Nintendo asked for freedback regarding a potential future hardware upgrade.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 includes Inazuma, new characters, cross-save for PlayStation

Genshin Impact‘s next major update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and mobile on July 21st, developer miHoYo has announced. The big addition in version 2.0 is Inazuma, the third major region of Teyvat. This new area is located across the sea from Mondstadt and Liyue and is ruled by the Electro Archon. Inazuma is made up of six islands and is home to several new bosses, including the Pyro Hypostasis, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Maguu Kenki.
NFLNintendo Insider

Monster Hunter Stories 2 amiibo Unlocks

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now, and, with that, many have wondered what content amiibo unlock within Capcom’s second entry to their turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter. The short answer is Layered Armor, but you are probably looking for more specific...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Over a dozen classic Nintendo games sold, exceeding $100k each at auction

Over the weekend, we covered two absolutely BONKERS auctions that took place during a vintage games event hosted by Heritage Auctions. On Saturday, we saw a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda on the NES sell for a record breaking $870,000. Just a day later, Mario was overheard asking Link to “hold my beer,” when a pristine copy of Super Mario 64 sold for an astounding $1,560,000.
Video GamesPosted by
Reuters

"Cyberpunk 2077" tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

July 12 (Reuters) - “Cyberpunk 2077”, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform. The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after...
Video GamesNewsweek

'Super Mario 64' Breaks World Record for Most Expensive Game Sale

A copy of Super Mario 64 has sold for $1.56 million at auction, breaking the world record for most expensive video game in history. The 25-year-old cartridge was still in its mint condition packaging with an intact seal, having never been opened before. Why Did Super Mario 64 Sell for...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Coming to PS4 and Xbox

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Snapshot Games is bringing the 2019 strategy game, Phoenix Point, to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 1, but with a new rendition, Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. The console release will include the three previously released DLC packs, the new DLC4, and an updated UI. Controls in this game will also receive a huge redesign in order to optimize play for the console edition. Additionally, a DLC weapons pack as well as a free update for the next-generation consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be coming after the Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition launch. Existing PC owners won’t be left out on October 1 as they can expect to get the DLC4, “Corrupted Horizons,” on the console-version release date.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Robot Wars 30 English trailer

Bandai Namco has readied an English version of its eleven-minute trailer for Super Robot Wars 30. Watch the video below. As is the case in Japan, Super Robot Wars 30 is lined up for October 28 in Asia. Asian copies will support English.
Video GamesDestructoid

This My Nintendo ID tag reward might appeal to some of the golfers out there

Nintendo has basically delivered at least one reward for each major first-party game on the My Nintendo service, and now Mario Golf is getting its due: a My Nintendo ID tag. Live now on the store for 600 Platinum Points, the reward is just what it says on the tin, a My Nintendo ID tag that you can use while golfing, or on airline luggage. It has a picture of Mario in golfing attire on it, the branding of the game, and a little My Nintendo flap so you know it’s a collector’s item, kinda.

