Don't expect a Final Fantasy XVI update at this year's Tokyo Game Show, according to Naoki Yoshida

By Bryan Vitale
rpgsite.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Letter from the Producer Live Part 65 ahead of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker this November, Naoki Yoshida was also able to speak very briefly about Final Fantasy XVI, on which he is also acting as producer. In a brief statement, Yoshida revealed that the main scenario writing has been completed and the English voice-over is currently wrapping up. However, he also stated to not expect any update on the game at this year's Tokyo Game Show, despite the title also being absent from this year's E3 -- as well as practically the entire year so far.

