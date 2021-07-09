Texas Voters Want Action on Property Taxes
A new poll finds voters consider property taxes a serious problem in Texas, and they want something done in the current special session. A poll of 803 registered voters recently published by the Texas Public Policy Foundation shows that in June 2021, 76 percent of registered voters in the state agree property taxes are “a major burden for them and their family,” and an overwhelming 82 percent believe property taxes in Texas are a “serious issue.”texasscorecard.com
Comments / 0