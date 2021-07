Yikes. The United States may need to start conjuring up a “redeem team” part two if they go into the Tokyo Games looking like this. Team USA typically beats up on a few teams prior to going to the Olympics in order to get the assortment of players used to playing together. What doesn’t normally happen is for Team USA to lose their first two exhibition games, one of which was against Nigeria, who the U.S. defeated by 83 points in their last matchup.