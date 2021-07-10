Gen.G Tigers rout Lakers twice in NBA 2K League

Alex “Bsmoove” Reese averaged 32.5 points Friday to lead the Gen.G Tigers to a two-game sweep of Lakers Gaming in NBA 2K League action, 88-63 and 88-70.

The other three doubleheaders Friday all ended in splits.

Knicks Gaming defeated Raptors Uprising GC 72-67 before the Raptors claimed the rematch 76-69. Bucks Gaming dumped Celtics Crossover Gaming 84-66, but the Celtics won the second game 63-61. Grizz Gaming responded to a 66-57 loss to Magic Gaming by winning 75-73.

In addition to Bsmoove’s contribution, the Tigers got an average of 23.5 points and 13.5 rebounds from Jordan “JMoney” Martinez.

Maurice “ReeseDaGod” Delaney averaged 19.5 points while Arshia “Krazy” Karimi put up 18 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

The NBA 2K League regular season runs through Aug. 14, with 12 teams in the Eastern Conference and 11 in the Western Conference. The top five teams from each conference advance to the playoffs.

The season includes three tournaments: The Tipoff (May 19-22, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (July 14-17) and The Ticket (Aug. 19-21). The Ticket will include the 13 teams that didn’t automatically qualify for the postseason, and the event’s top two finishers will earn playoff berths.

Early rounds of the playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 26-28, and the championship match will be played Sept. 4.

Four doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday as Week 6 continues:

--76ers GC vs. Knicks Gaming

--Mavs Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming

--Wizards District Gaming vs. Magic Gaming

--Raptors Uprising GC vs. Cavs Legion GC

NBA 2K League standings (top five teams from each conference reach the playoffs, with two more berths to be determined by The Ticket tournament)

Eastern Conference

1. Wizards District Gaming, 13-3

2. Hornets Venom GT, 11-5

3. Grizz Gaming, 12-6

4. 76ers GC, 9-5

5. NetsGC, 11-7

6. Magic Gaming, 9-7

T7. Heat Check Gaming, 8-8

T7. Gen.G Tigers, 9-9

9. Knicks Gaming, 7-9

10. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 6-10

11. Hawks Talon GC, 5-11

12. Raptors Uprising GC, 3-13

Western Conference

1. Pacers Gaming, 13-5

2. T-Wolves Gaming, 10-6

3. Kings Guard Gaming, 11-7

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-6

5. Pistons GT, 9-7

T6. Jazz Gaming, 7-7

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 8-8

8. Mavs Gaming, 6-10

9. Cavs Legion GC, 5-11

T10. Lakers Gaming, 3-13

T10. Bucks Gaming, 3-13

--Field Level Media