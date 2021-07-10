Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From Cannes: ‘The Velvet Underground’ is a Hypnotic Love Letter

By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Todd Haynes’ new film, “The Velvet Underground,” premiered on July 8 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In the documentary, which highlights the ‘60s proto-punk and art rock band, Haynes creates a beautifully innovative film that is as much itself a piece of art as it is about art.

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
John Cale
Person
Jonathan Richman
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Lou Reed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Art Rock#The Velvet Underground#The Modern Lovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Movies94.3 Jack FM

Cannes rock documentary Velvet Underground seeks to inspire new fans

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol that capture the heady creative energy of New York in the 1960s. “The Velvet Underground”,...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: Onoda, Everything Went Fine, Between Two Worlds, The Velvet Underground

"Onoda," subtitled "10,000 Nights in the Jungle," tells the story of the real-life figure Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese soldier who spent nearly 30 years in the Philippines living out what must be a record-setting case of denial: He didn't believe that World War II had ended, and he continued to fight for the Imperial Army on Lubang Island—sometimes even killing civilians, according to accounts—until 1974.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes Documentary Takes A Deep Dive Into The Lasting Influence Of The Iconic ’60s Avant Garde Rock Legends – Cannes

So far 2021 is turning out to be quite the year for documentaries unearthing long-buried or unknown musical treasures of the ’60s. The current Summer of Soul highlights a series of Harlem-based concerts with iconic Black artists, a kind of African American Woodstock stuck in someone’s basement for half a century and now getting a much-acclaimed film directed by Questlove made from those tapes. Edgar Wright’s fascinating The Sparks Brothers, the story of the quirky band Sparks featuring brothers Russell and Ron Mael, gives this cult musical act a long-deserved place in the sun. And now, just premiered out of competition today at the Cannes Film Festival, comes director Todd Haynes’ feature documentary debut on the avant garde rock/punk band The Velvet Underground in a movie of the same name that shows why this ’60s creation from the world of Andy Warhol has made such an impact decades long after their inception and heyday.
MoviesDeadline

Todd Haynes Returns To Music With Documentary ‘The Velvet Underground’: “You Wouldn’t Ever Want To Have To Turn It Into A Fiction”

Todd Haynes reinvented the music biopic not once but twice, first with the controversial glam rock epic Velvet Goldmine (1998), a pastiche of the life and times of David Bowie, and then with 2007’s I’m Not There, a dazzlingly surreal look at the many faces of folk poet Bob Dylan, sanctioned by the man himself. His latest, bankrolled by Polygram Entertainment and acquired by Apple TV+, might seem tame by comparison; a documentary about The Velvet Underground, it traces how Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Maureen Tucker—four disparate Manhattan musos shepherded by pop-art legend Andy Warhol—changed rock and roll forever.
MoviesScreendaily

Todd Haynes, Christine Vachon talk Cannes’ title ‘The Velvet Underground’

Making out of competition documentary The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes, whose Wonderstruck played in Competition in 2017, sidestepped the usual hagiography drawn from celebrity testimonies. Instead he invokes the 1960s New York avant-garde scene from whence the hugely influential rock band erupted through interviews with surviving members and friends, interspersed with previously unseen performance footage and films from Andy Warhol and fellow experimental artists.
Musictheplaylist.net

‘The Velvet Underground’: Todd Haynes Captures The Chaotic, Brutal Beauty Of Rock’s Most Important Underground Band [Cannes Review]

The always artful filmmaker Todd Haynes totally ignores the one clichéd anecdote about the iconoclastic rock group The Velvet Underground in his superb, eponymic doc “The Velvet Underground,” a film that should always be experienced at top volume. Attributed to the similarly groundbreaking musician/ producer Brian Eno, the oft-repeated phrase claims the debut VU record only sold 10,000 copies, but everyone who bought it formed a band. That Haynes ignores it is fine, but it’s good context here and nearly indisputably true. The Velvet Underground, outside of the Beatles or the Stones, is arguably the most influential rock group of all time and certainly paved the way for punk, post-punk, indie, alternative, and nearly all forms of rock with dark, disruptive edges. While David Bowie started in the same year, he, like many other seminal artists of this era–Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Roxy Music, Brian Eno, et al. and those that stood on their shoulders–was deeply influenced by 1967’s groundbreaking The Velvet Underground & Nico album and the short-lived career that followed.
MoviesTelegraph

The Velvet Underground, review: an intoxicating journey into the avant-garde

Director: Todd Haynes; Starring: Lou Reed, John Cale, Maureen Tucker, Sterling Morrison (as themselves). Cert tbc, 110 mins. “Modern music starts with the Velvets,” the critic Lester Bangs once wrote. It’s entirely apt, then, that watching Todd Haynes’s kaleidoscopic new film about the band’s formation and creative prime should feel like bearing witness to the art-rock Big Bang. Screening out of competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, The Velvet Underground is not the kind of music documentary that dutifully walks the viewer through the greatest hits and bitterest feuds. Instead, it re-conjures the moment that made the hits possible and the feuds inevitable, via a whirl of archive footage and interviews new and old.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Underground’ Review: Todd Haynes’ Loving Doc Captures a Rare Moment in Rock History

Hypnotically vibrating in the fuzzy black space between a very special episode of “Behind the Music” and the longest film that Stan Brakhage never made, Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” is a documentary (his first) by a man whose previous musical tributes include a glam-rock fantasia that gave David Bowie the “Citizen Kane” treatment, a “Mishima”-esque kaleidoscope that refracted Bob Dylan through the infinity mirror of his own myth, and an underground Karen Carpenter biopic that cast the late singer as a literal Barbie doll. It makes Haynes’ choice to make a comparatively straightforward non-fiction movie about his favorite band is a curious one, and it calls implicit attention to the kind of artistic intentionality that most womb-to-tomb music docs only highlight in their subjects.
Moviesudiscovermusic.com

Todd Haynes Set To Release Velvet Underground Documentary After Cannes Premiere

Todd Haynes has been obsessed with the music industry since he dove into the world of glam in his 1998 film, Velvet Goldmine. He continues this fascination with his latest project, a documentary on the Velvet Underground. The doc premiered at Cannes Film Festival to glowing reviews, and is set for release on Apple TV+.
Public HealthPosted by
IndieWire

Todd Haynes Got Stuck in LA During the Pandemic and The Velvet Underground Kept Him Sane

Todd Haynes wasn’t even in Cannes yet for the premiere of his new documentary, “The Velvet Underground,” when things got emotional. During a stopover in Amsterdam, he met up with Christine Vachon, his longtime producer who had worked with him ever since his early days of “Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story” and “Poison.” Forced to different sides of the country when the pandemic set in, they were finally reunited to launch another film.
MusicSpin

Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover

In an early glimpse at a forthcoming Velvet Underground tribute album, indie rockers Kurt Vile and the Violators released their souped-up rendition of “Run Run Run,” the 1967 song Lou Reed penned on the back of a napkin. The song is a personal favorite of Vile’s, who mimicked Reed’s needling guitar solo in the song as a teenager.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A new biography of Leonard Cohen—in comic form—is coming this fall.

Think you know everything there is to know about Leonard Cohen? A new graphic novel may challenge your assumptions. This fall, renowned publisher Drawn & Quarterly will publish a graphic biography of the late Canadian singer-songwriter, poet, and novelist. Leonard Cohen: On a Wire was written by Quebec cartoonist Philippe Girard, who wanted “the project to be an ode not just to Cohen, but to Montreal and the artists it helps shape.”
MusicPaste Magazine

I’ll Be Your Mirror: Velvet Underground Tribute Album to Feature Covers by Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Many More

Verve Records has announced I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico (Sept. 24), a star-studded covers compilation featuring Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen, The National’s Matt Berninger, Courtney Barnett and more offering their renditions of each track from the band’s all-timer of a 1967 debut album. Lead track, Kurt Vile & The Violators’ “Run Run Run,” is out now along with a visualizer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy