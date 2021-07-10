Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

From Cannes: ‘Val’ Captures a Life with Stunning Intimacy

By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’ve lived a magical life, and captured quite a bit of it.” The camera pans to reveal an aging Val Kilmer, surrounded by his artwork, before the footage of dozens of his cassette tapes flood the screen — a life in film, captured by home videos, audition reels, and behind-the-scenes footage, all stitched together to capture the ephemera of the everyday. A story, as Kilmer called it, "about acting... truth, and illusion.”

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intimacy#Documentary Film#Cannes Film Festival#The Lizard King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Celebritiesawardswatch.com

‘Val’ explores the life of 80s acting icon Val Kilmer in his own words [Trailer]

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever, to his current battle with throat cancer that has left him voiceless.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for 'Val' Documentary on Val Kilmer Premiering in Cannes

"I was the first guy I knew to own a video camera." A teaser trailer has debuted for the documentary Val, profiling the life of actor Val Kilmer. This is premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this week, hence the new trailer to go along with the film's unveiling. Co-directed by Ting Poo & Leo Scott, and produced by A24. Kilmer has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies with his brothers to time spent in iconic roles for movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman. "This raw, wildly original, and unflinching [film] reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man." Kilmer has spent the last few years battling throat cancer, and has re-emerged after time spent in private getting chemotherapy and recovering. I'm looking forward to catching this doc and learning more about this man and everything about acting. Check this out.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Val trailer goes deep on the life and times of Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer is returning to the big screen as the subject of Val, an in-depth documentary about the charismatic star of blockbusters like Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. Ahead of the doc's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Amazon has released the first trailer for the A24-produced project. Chronicling...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Val Kilmer's Documentary 'Val' Trailer Gives Raw Look at His Recovery From Throat Cancer

The 'Batman Forever' actor gets emotional and struggles to talk in the trailer, which also includes behind-the-scenes footage he shot himself over the years. AceShowbiz - Val Kilmer is offering a candid look at his life in his upcoming documentary "Val", which trailer has been released for viewing pleasure. The video includes behind-the-scenes footage that the actor filmed himself over the years, featuring Hollywood stars Sean Penn and a very young Kevin Bacon.
MoviesDeadline

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer’s Extraordinary Self-Lensed Autobiographical Docu Has Been 60 Years In The Making – Cannes

I have seen more than my share of show business documentaries in every shape and size, every variation of truth and lies, and every name from A to Z, but I have to say I have never seen one quite like Val, a very personal and comprehensive deep dive into the life and times, triumphs and tragedies and all else regarding actor Val Kilmer. It premiered today as an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival.
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish book captures a well-documented life

The new Billie Eilish book project could not be any more “of the moment.” At the same time, it could not be any more old-fashioned. Leave it to the crafty 19-year-old pop singer/songwriter to pull off such an oxymoronic feat. What feels most current is the multimedia presentation of “Billie...
TV & Videosthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: H6 Captures a Captivating Clash Between Compassion and Capitalism

Some hospitals are better suited for your needs than others no matter where you reside. Maybe you’re lucky and the best is local in case of emergency. Maybe you need to take the night train just to reach it for the opportunity to find a bed days later. And depending on insurance, you’re always forced to weigh options with family before even beginning to think about attempting the services they offer. To therefore set a camera inside one of the busiest medical establishments within a metropolitan city is to witness a cross-section of its population in crisis. Patients, doctors, nurses, aides, even hairdressers separated by cultural, economic, and social lines are united in a fight to find their way through whatever tragic turmoil brought them together.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Val Kilmer Documentary 'Val' is Fantastic Look at a Life

"I've wanted to tell a story about acting for a very long time… About the place where you end, and the character begins. About truth… and illusion." How do you put together an entire life into one film? How do you tell that story and make it meaningful? Val is a documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, made by Val and his son Jack Kilmer, and co-directed by Ting Poo & Leo Scott. After an extensive acting career, Val went quiet. Now we know that has spent the last few years fighting and then recovering from throat cancer, but is now left with a hole in his throat and a completely different voice due to the chemotherapy. So, as he says in the film, "now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever. A story about my life." And that's exactly what we get. Val is wonderfully candid journey through the life of an actor. It's so rich and so full of love, and so profoundly honest. One of the very best films at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival so far.
Moviessacramentosun.com

Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored...
Moviesvanyaland.com

The trailer for ‘Val’ gives you a close look at Val Kilmer’s life

If you’ve been reading any Vanyaland film coverage over the last several years, you know that we’re big fans of Val Kilmer, one of the most real, insightful, and weirdest dudes to come out of the Studio System in the modern era. Sure, he was in tons of iconic movies playing equally iconic people — Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, hell, even John Holmes — but there was always a different side to Kilmer, a pensive one that would often emerge in interviews or his art or his stage show. Now, after surviving throat cancer and publishing his memoirs, Kilmer’s opened up his private vault of home movies, spanning through his early days making movies with his brothers and friends all the way through him inhabiting the biggest roles of his career, to a pair of documentary filmmakers, and the resulting documentary, Val, is an up-close look at one of the most bizarre — and iconic — careers in Hollywood. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and man, it looks like something special.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Murina’

A Croatian teen comes of age in Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Murina, showing in Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. Executive Produced by Martin Scorsese, it stars Gracija Filipovic as Julija, who lives on a remote island with her mother Nela (Danica Curcic) and father Ante (Leon Lucev). Her quiet existence is enlivened by the arrival of wealthy, charming Javier (Cliff Curtis), apparently an old flame of her mother’s who is involved in a business deal with her father. Angered by her father’s controlling behavior, Julija is drawn to Javier, and it’s not clear if she sees him as a father figure or a romantic prospect, one of several questions that lend tension to the tale.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Val’: Val Kilmer’s Life As A Misunderstood Artist Is Showcased In This Wholly Conventional Bio-Doc [Cannes Review]

It is the actor’s great struggle to take their work seriously without taking themselves seriously. To selectively activate the mechanisms of emotion in order to embody credible human behavior or an aestheticized alternative is no small task, requiring study, training, and respect. Nonetheless, the person forging through this intimate, complex process must bear in mind the underlying absurdity that they are an adult being paid, on some charmed occasions in staggering sums, to play make-believe. When a thespian is labeled “difficult” by their collaborators or the media, the new documentary “Val” suggests, it is because this distinction has been confused.
MoviesKansas City Star

Val Kilmer on a life in illusion and the new doc ‘Val’

Val Kilmer was in movies he wasn’t in. The new documentary “Val,” bursting with footage Kilmer shot himself over his 61 years, includes home videos and backstage glimpses, as you might expect. But the most remarkable thing is seeing Kilmer’s own audition tapes of himself. It’s not just a few scenes here and there. They capture Kilmer living in parts — including some he never got to (officially) play.
MoviesWDEZ 101.9 FM

Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for ‘The French Dispatch’

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism “The French Dispatch”, a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé – where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody...
MoviesHarvard Crimson

From Cannes: 'La Fracture' (The Divide) is a Jumbled Mess of Attempted Social Commentary

Julie (Marina Foïs) and Kim (Aissatou Diallo Sagna) in "The Divide" By Courtesy of Festival de Cannes / Carole Bethuel. Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide” begins with a series of late-night text messages. The marriage between protagonist Raf (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) and her wife Julie (Marina Foïs) is on the rocks, and Raf is acting out in a flailing attempt to get Julie’s attention. The vitriolic texts backfire, of course, but Raf continues to literally chase after her wife — breaking her arm and landing herself in the emergency room in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy