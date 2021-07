In this column, I would like to discuss the serious topic of potato salad. It may not seem like much of an issue to you or me, but it definitely is a big deal to a potato. After all, many (probably millions) of lowly spuds, each year, give their very lives for the privilege of being included in this summertime picnic/barbecue/cookout/pig roast/ favorite. Truly, no self-respecting picnic table would dare show its face (if it had a face), without offering picnickers at least one version of a potato salad, or, as it is called in one language ‘ba-dA-da” salad. I’m not sure what language that is, but I’m fairly sure I heard that word somewhere in the South.