Delayed by COVID, the opening of the brand-new indoor waterpark Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca has been eagerly awaited by families all around the Bay Area. Just an hour’s drive from the Bay Area, Great Wolf Lodge is the ultimate water park experience that families have been looking for. With 500 hotel suites, your family can wake up and be on a water slide in no time! We explored it all to give you the inside scoop and (spoiler) the only negative was having to pry the kids away to go home!