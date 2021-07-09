Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

3424 Curtis Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23831

 10 days ago

This lot is the last owned by original Curtis family members for whom Curtis Rd., Curtis Elementary, Curtis Circle are named. Good, buildable lot in heart of chester...quick to I -95, Rt 288, I-295, or Courthouse complex. Seller has no knowledge of utility access and contact with County Public Utilities is encouraged. Other homes on street have conventional well/septic. We are working to get county to address road condition and obtain variance that is required for construction.

