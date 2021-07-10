The 10 best ways to explore Britain's waterways, from afternoon tea to floating hot tubs

We are an island nation, one on which we are never more than 70 miles from the coast, so it is no surprise that Britons love water. Each summer we flock to the beach en masse, whether abroad or (especially this year) at home. And it’s not just the sea. Aside from Cornwall, the Lake District is expected to be one of this summer’s most highly sought-after staycation spots. Meanwhile, in our cities, canals and rivers provide myriad recreational opportunities. Water offers relaxation, fun, exercise, hedonism – whatever you want, you can get.