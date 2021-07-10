Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Why Jazzercise, the '80s exercise phenomenon, is still going strong 50 years later

10Best
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore there was SoulCycle or Zumba or Pure Barre, there was Jazzercise. But if you’re picturing a bunch of moms in leotards and leg warmers, you obviously haven’t taken a class in the last few decades. A pioneer of the fitness industry and widely acknowledged as “the original dance party workout,” Jazzercise is still going strong – and, more importantly, making women (and men!) strong – more than half a century later.

www.10best.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Workouts
Related
Workoutsdailypostathenian.com

Why exercise is important for seniors

Each morning between 9:30 and 10 a.m., we have group exercise at the center. We vary our exercise routines each day. We include chair exercises, yoga, aerobic, band exercises, exercises with weights, and exercises especially for those with arthritis. I thought that I would share just how important exercise is...
WorkoutsByrdie

5 of the Absolute Best '80s Aerobics Exercises

The '80s was a vibrant time for fitness. It's the decade that brought us neon spandex and wild hairstyles along with those famous aerobics videos we all know and love. But those days don't have to be relegated to dusty shelves of VHS tapes. Some legitimately challenging and fun exercises still hold their own after all these years.
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

Newfound Ways Exercise Keeps the Brain Healthy and Strong

Mens Sana in Corpore Sano: Staying physically active increases your odds of maintaining a "healthy mind in a healthy body" as you age. New research suggests that regular physical activity keeps the brain's white matter microstructure healthy and strong. The researchers speculate that keeping brain microstructures robust via exercise may...
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

This 4th of July adidas sale is still going strong—but only through tonight

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Independence Day might be over, but for some brands, like adidas, the savings are still going strong. If your activewear wardrobe needs an upgrade, you can head on over to the site, which is in its final hours of an epic sitewide sale, ASAP.
Rockville Centre, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Hostess still going strong and working at 95

For older Americans, the pandemic was especially difficult. Many felt alone and purposeless during the lockdowns and had to be extremely careful to avoid contracting the deadly Covid-19 virus. After over a year and a half, many are excited to return to normal life, but 95-year-old Mary Ann Sherry wanted to go the extra mile and get back to work at Oceanside’s Jordan Lobster Farms in Island Park.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Teens Make Fun of an Old Man, Life Teaches Them a Bitter Lesson - Story of the Day

Several teens loved to make fun of an old man who lived alone on the edge of a forest, but they learned an important lesson when something came out of those woods. Sam, Mike, and Tim had been friends for a long time. They were considered among the popular boys in their school, and they loved adventures. Unfortunately, their small town didn’t offer much entertainment.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Hospital Thrift Shop going strong in 92nd year

(July 1, 2021) Walk into any house on the island, no matter how grand or humble, and the homeowner will probably point out the one item, among all the furnishings, she is most proud to have acquired – from the Hospital Thrift Shop. Located in an historic house at 17...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

How To Pull Yourself Out Of The Rut And Promote Good Mental Health

Falling into a rut is pretty common. Most people go through something similar in life. It’s the pulling yourself out of the rut that can be difficult. Each person will have different experiences. Some might have found it easy, while others might have endured a significant bout of trial and error before getting themselves to a happier and healthier place. It all relates back to mental health too. Being stuck in a rut for a long time isn’t good for your mental health. You’ll feel sad, and down in general. Feeling like you’re making forward progress comes with the added benefit of a mental health boost. Here are some top tips to help. You might have already tried some, or may think they aren’t suitable but they can at least get your brain working in the right way…which is targeting things which might help you.
Weight Lossnny360.com

How to simplify health goals

Dear Mayo Clinic: I am a mom of three kids under 10, and I have struggled with weight loss for years. I am challenged between family and work obligations to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I always start off strong, but then I get overwhelmed and stop. Last month, despite trying to eat right and working out daily, I gained weight after two weeks instead of losing it. And then if I miss several days at the gym, I start wondering what’s the point. I feel as if I am in a constant battle with myself to live better. Do you have any advice for helping to stay motivated?
Mental Healthcalifornia.com

How to Maintain A Balanced Mental Health

Caring for your mind is just as important as caring for your body. Having the ability to talk about the latest trends in fitness should carry over when talking about mental health. And yet, it seems there’s still a stigma surrounding the topic; like a taboo better left unspoken. What many fail to realize while doing this is how far that silence is holding us back from tending to such a vital issue.
Fitnessfashionisers.com

Simple Ways to Stay Healthy

Everyone has always been aware of the importance of staying healthy, but health and wellbeing has taken on greater significance since the start of the pandemic. Many people have spent this time improving their health, which is helpful not only in terms of fighting off the virus but also for improving your overall well-being. So, what are a few tips for boosting your health?

Comments / 0

Community Policy