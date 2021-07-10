Why Jazzercise, the '80s exercise phenomenon, is still going strong 50 years later
Before there was SoulCycle or Zumba or Pure Barre, there was Jazzercise. But if you’re picturing a bunch of moms in leotards and leg warmers, you obviously haven’t taken a class in the last few decades. A pioneer of the fitness industry and widely acknowledged as “the original dance party workout,” Jazzercise is still going strong – and, more importantly, making women (and men!) strong – more than half a century later.www.10best.com
Comments / 0