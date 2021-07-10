Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Grey glamour at Cannes film festival as stars show their silver hair

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe red carpet at Cannes film festival has long featured A-list stars in glamorous gowns and with perfect hair. This year, that hair might be grey. For the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, Andie MacDowell appeared on the red carpet with a mane of greying curls. Helen Mirren also attended, wearing her grey hair up in a chignon, and Jodie Foster, who received an honorary Palme d’Or at the festival, had her hair in a shoulder-length bob with grey streaks visible around her hairline.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Kelis
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Diane Keaton
Person
Andie Macdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Grey Hair#Glamour#Hair Up#British Vogue#The Drew Barrymore Show#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

28 Times Margot Robbie Was The Ultimate Chanel Muse

British Vogue’s August 2021 cover star, Margot Robbie, exudes that nonchalant girl next door appeal. The actor’s striking looks and unwavering ambition has earned her the ultimate role: Chanel poster girl. “If I want something, I have to make it happen,” she told Eva Wiseman in her August 2021 Vogue interview.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Style File: Every One Of The Actor's Most Vampy And Stylish Looks

In addition to her acting career in films like Transformers and TV show New Girl, Megan Fox has also made a name for herself for being daring in the fashion stakes. In the early days of her career, the 35-year-old was regularly seen wearing Armani Privé at awards shows, often with a Louboutin heel. But in recent years, the mother-of-three has evolved her sartorial style and invited emerging fashion labels into her wardrobe, including Alexandre Birman, Mach & Mach and the ever popular Mugler.
MoviesPosted by
Floor8

Cannes Film Festival 2021! Tilda Swinton & Bella Hadid among famous faces to attend France's biggest event

It's the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and famous faces around the world have travelled in to enjoy the cinematic festivities, celebrities dress to impress to walk the red carpet and this year was no exception! Festival and 2021 was certainly no exception. From haute couture gowns to dazzling accessories to even a few casual looks. Bella Hadid, Tilda Swinton and many more famous faces walked down the prestigious red carpet.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Andie MacDowell's "Badass" Natural Gray Hair Makes Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival

Life amid a pandemic changed many people's beauty routines, including Andie MacDowell's. The actress (known for her iconic curls) used the past few months to experiment with her naturally gray roots. This past week, MacDowell brought her salt-and-pepper style to the red carpet for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. She previously revealed her kids encouraged her to embrace the color, and we're thrilled they did.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Why Diane Keaton's 1970s Style Is A Must Try For Fall 2021

First, there was Katharine Hepburn during the 1940s, taking an antiquated mold of femininity and spinning it on its head for the first time wearing suits and silken trousers when dresses were the norm. During the 1970s, Diane Keaton's androgynous personal style represented a new era of Hollywood fashion, one that has endured into the modern era and can all be encapsulated by a few key ingredients. First, a hat of some sort — typically a bowler. Suiting separates including but not limited to a vest or blazer. Then, a tie — the tie is very important. Throw in some wide-leg slouchy slacks and cowboy boots and what you have is your very own Keaton style starter kit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Lady Gaga’s Latest Transformation Is Pure Old Hollywood Glamour

Lady Gaga’s fashion moments can be broken down by era. After getting otherworldly for Born This Way, turning into a rhinestone cowgirl during the promotion of Joanne and pulling out museum-worthy conceptual pieces for Artpop, she’s worn nearly every look imaginable. After filming Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, she appears to have settled on her next reinvention. Gaga has spent the past two days in New York at the Plaza Hotel, and the glamorous venue appears to be influencing her outfit choices. A filming location used for cinema classics like North by Northwest, Funny Girl, and The Great Gatsby, the Plaza has been host to Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Greta Garbo, and countless other vintage celebrities. Fittingly, Gaga’s fashions while staying at the hotel have skewed classic, elegant, and evocative of Old Hollywood.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Tilda Swinton is a vision on Cannes red carpet alongside daughter Honor

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival has seen some amazing celebrity looks so far, with everyone from Helen Mirren to Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet with their elegant styles. In addition to being a go-to spot for top celebrity fashion, the festival has also seen some sweet moments between...
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Jodie Foster brings the glamour to Cannes

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival is in full swing; and film stars and models alike have been parading their fashion choices on the red carpet. When it comes to glamorous looks, actress, director and producer Jodie Foster led the way at the event. Jodie exuded elegance in a white embellished dress with cut-out sleeves by designer; Givenchy.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Sharon Stone was the belle of the ball at Cannes in a fairytale gown

Sharon Stone absolutely stole the show on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year. It's not finished yet, but we know this look won't be topped. The star attended a screeing of A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday (14 July) in the most breathtaking fairytale gown and she looks incredible in every picture.
MoviesForbes

74th Cannes Film Festival To Feature Three Korean Films

Three Korean films will be featured in the 74th Cannes Film Festival, which runs July 6 through 17, 2021. The films include director Han Jae-Rim’s Emergency Declaration, which stars Song Kang-ho, Jeon Do-yeon, Lee Byung-hun, Kim Nam-gil, Im Siwan, Park Hae-joon and Kim So-jin. The disaster film will be shown in the Out of Competition section.

Comments / 0

Community Policy