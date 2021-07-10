Better off alone: How Niels van Roij carved his own path

When it comes to automotive opulence, a few choice names come to mind. Fortunately for those that like high riding SUVs, just about every luxury maker is churning out some version or another as they can make them. The folks at Mercedes-Maybach are not ones to leave their customers wanting and are happy to take the already well-appointed Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class and make it a rolling living room. Even though you probably won’t hear it, powering this Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the fantastic 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 feeding 550 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque to the all-wheel-drive system by way of a nine-speed automatic transmission. Your personal driver will use that power to haul you, and a guest, in your reclining rear seats.