The Haitian leader assassinated after an anti-slavery revolution two centuries ago

By DeNeen L. Brown
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo centuries before Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by mercenaries in a brutal attack on his home, another Haitian leader was murdered. Jean-Jacques Dessalines, who served under revolutionary leader Toussaint L’Ouverture in a revolt against slavery that defeated French rule and expelled the French from the island that would become known as Haiti, was killed on Oct. 17, 1806. Historians believe that Dessalines, who’d declared himself emperor of Haiti, was assassinated in an ambush that may have been led by rivals Alexandre Pétion and Henri Christophe.

