BCH/USD – Daily Chart. There has been a continued featuring of smaller bearish candlesticks on the BCH/USD daily chart. In light of that, the crypto’s price now averages a lower level at $400. The two SMAs also thinly bent southward over the current market’s trading line. The 50-day SMA trend-line is over the 14-day SMA trend-line with a space between them. The bearish trend-line drew downward across the SMAs as the Stochastic Oscillators freshly moved into the oversold region, pointing briefly southbound in it to indicate that a downward force is going on in the crypto economy.