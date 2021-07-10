Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

California-Nevada Earthquake: Why ShakeAlert System Didn't Work Properly

By Ian Cull
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeismologists say the ShakeAlert system didn't work properly ahead of Thursday's 6.0 magnitude earthquake near the California-Nevada border, but they do know why. "The ShakeAlert system did in fact trigger on the earthquake as it is supposed to. However, because of sparse sensor coverage in the eastern part of California, it didn’t get the right answer," USGS Earthquake Early Warning Coordinator Doug Given said. "It was close but no cigar."

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Shakealert#Extreme Weather#Shakealert#Usgs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy