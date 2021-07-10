Cancel
Pike County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Pike by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pike THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN ADAMS, BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

