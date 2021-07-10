Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM MST At 1055 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chui-Chu, or 15 miles south of Casa Grande, moving southwest at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eloy, Picacho, Chui-Chu, Cockleburr, North Komelik, Kohatk, Ventana, Jack Rabbit, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.

