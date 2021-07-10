Cancel
Income Tax

Student money tip: How to read your pay stub

Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

When a student gets their first job, one thing they need to learn early on is how to read and understand their pay stub, according to KHEAA. Federal and state tax codes are complicated, so learning about the deductions you see on your pay stub is vital to managing your money and budgeting. When it comes to the federal income tax withheld from your pay, you should make sure the right amount is being taken out. When you file your taxes, you don’t want to discover that you owe a large amount because you didn’t have enough withheld throughout the year.

