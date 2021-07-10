Student money tip: How to read your pay stub

Over 36 million families will see the first of six child tax credit payments hit their accounts tomorrow. Even though the child tax credit isn't new, this year, eligible US families will get up to $300 a month per kid (calculate your total here) through December and more money during the 2022 tax season. Some parents will get up to $3,600 total. That's a big increase from the $2,000 limit in the past -- thanks to the most recent stimulus bill from March. So, how do parents track the advanced checks starting tomorrow? Will they be sent via direct deposit or mail this week? Will it work just like the stimulus checks? You can check your banking app, but there's another way, too.