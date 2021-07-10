Jason Slay named assistant at South Florida

Photo courtesy Youngstown State Athletics

Jason Slay is loving the direction his life is going, which goes well beyond relocating to Florida.

Slay, a 2003 Woodrow Wilson graduate, has been named an assistant men's basketball coach at South Florida. He makes the move to Tampa after spending the last four seasons as an assistant at Youngstown State.

"I’m at an all-time high in my life right now and it’s not just because we (he and wife Brittany) are moving to Tampa, Fla. It’s because of the relationships I have," Slay said. "I have great relationships with the man above, my wife, my family, my friends, former teammates and players, the state of West Virginia, the cities of Beckley and Charleston.

"Honestly, the credit goes to the people I have surrounded myself with throughout my 36 years of living."

Slay was hired by Jerrod Calhoun after he was named the Youngstown State head coach in 2017. The Penguins went a combined 33-27 the last two seasons with Slay on staff, and their 18-15 record in the 2019-2020 season was their first winning mark since 2012-2013.

Slay said he thankful for the opportunity from Brian Gregory, who is 57-66 in five seasons with the Bulls.

"I am very excited about bringing Jason to our USF staff," Gregory said on the team's website. "Jason has the energy and coaching style that I believe will have an immediate impact on our players. He has proven himself as a coach who can motivate and develop talent. Jason's ability to evaluate and recruit highly talented players will also positively impact our program."

Slay spent the 2014-15 season at East Tennessee State, along with former Mountain State University head coach Bob Bolen. He also served as an assistant coach at Tennessee State University in 2013-14, and was the director of basketball operations at Georgia Southern 2012-13.

Prior to working in the college ranks, Slay was the top assistant coach at Hargrave Military Academy, where he coached 10 players who signed national letters of intent to Division I programs. He also served as the team’s director of individual development and summer training. The Tigers finished with a 38-8 record and made the National Prep Showcase Elite 8 in 2012-13.

Slay also coached four years (2008-2012) at West Virginia State, serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, and was a part of two West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships.

As a college player at West Virginia State, Slay was a four-time captain and two-year starter and helped guide his team to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

"With the guidance the last four years working under Jerrod Calhoun at YSU, and consistently working hard to get better at my craft, has prepared me for this opportunity at USF," Slay said. "I consider the AAC (American Athletic Conference) to be a part of the highest level of college basketball. I always say, 'Same approach, just different logo.'

"I plan to help USF become a better basketball program by sticking to what I’ve always done, but just with a little more wisdom! Go Bulls!"

Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber