Summer art camps are being offered in July at Arts on Main in Gloucester. An Introductory Art Lab for ages 6-9 will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 22 and 23. Children will explore their own creativity by experimenting with a variety of traditional art tools and techniques, said a press release. They will learn to texture their drawings, then use the results to make their drawings large-scale. They will also mix and make their own colors, then name the colors and create a series of paintings with them. The two-day class is $55 per student.