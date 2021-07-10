Cancel
Speaker Series: “I Will Be at Your Side” with Susan Colangelo

laduenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://fieldhousemuseum.org/event/speaker-series-susan-colangelo/. Stitching has long been an important form of social justice art through nonviolent collective action. The Field House Museum Speaker Series welcomes artist Susan Colangelo for “I Will Be at Your Side.” In this presentation, Susan will share stories of the foundations and philosophy of her work as a social justice artist, the work of Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective, and offer suggestions for those aspiring to change the world through “stitching." Story Stitchers youth poet Emeara Burns, who also serves the organization as Youth Program Director, will share an original poem."

