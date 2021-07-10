Cancel
Cabot, AR

How will the governor’s COVID conversations go?

Jonesboro Sun
 5 days ago

After more than a year of daily and then weekly COVID-19 press conferences, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week that he would try a different tact: a conversation. The governor announced Tuesday that he will be holding a series of “Community COVID Conversations” where he, health officials and community members will talk about the pandemic and about vaccine concerns. The first one was Thursday in Cabot. He described the idea as a two-way discussion.

