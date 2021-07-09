Cancel
Is that coyote or a fox in your backyard? Here’s how to tell.

heraldsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to more cameras — and more time spent at home — we’re seeing lots of NC wildlife in our backyards. What was that furry creature? Here are pointers on distinguishing a gray fox from a red fox from a coyote.

www.heraldsun.com

