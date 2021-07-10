Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

GENERATIONS OFFERS ONLINE RESOURCE — ACTIVE DAILY LIVING. Generations is excited to offer Active Daily Living, a free online health resource which can be accessed through the Generations Web site. Active Daily Living offers a variety of informational resources that support older adults and caregivers through interactive online tools and personalized content designed to maximize one’s ability to age in place. Users can browse the site for information on different aging and care-giving topics and can sign up to receive free monthly e-mails tailored to their own interests/needs. To access Active Daily Living, simply visit the Generations Web site at www.generationsnetwork.org and click on Active Daily Living on the home page. Here is an example of tips that are available on Active Daily Living:

