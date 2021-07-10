'Never let a good crisis go to waste'

During summer school, I overheard our principal disciplining a student who had an altercation with another student on the playground. What the other student said upset him so much, the student grew visibly angry as he recounted the incident. The principal explained in life, we choose what we hold onto and what we must release. She told the student about a website called letgo. On this website, you take pictures of items that you no longer need so you can sell them. She told the student that he needed to put the other student’s comments on letgo because in the end, he was only hurting himself by holding onto those negative words. I watched as the student de-escalated and I began to evaluate things in my own life that were hurting me emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.