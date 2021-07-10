'Never let a good crisis go to waste'

As I wrap up my time at Texas State University and KTSW 89.9 FM, I want to leave whoever may read this some words of advice and, hopefully, of hope. At the age of 35, which is by no means old, but still old enough to have gathered some life experience, I have been through some strange events. A lot is going on in this world, almost too much for us to mentally handle sometimes. From the continual around-the-clock media coverage of negative events to the politics of the day to the constant trolling, arguing, and useless fighting on social media platforms, it seems as if everyone is always mad. I can say from experience, that is far from the truth.
