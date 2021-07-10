Cancel
Freeland exits early with another blister as Rockies drop road game to Padres

By Danielle Allentuck
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night looked like the night that Kyle Freeland would be able to turn his season around, but he'll have to wait until after the All-Star break now to try again. It wasn't the Padres that got to him. Instead it was a blister on his middle finger, his old nemesis. It's something he's dealt with his entire career, and it got so bad on Friday night that the only pitch he could throw without a burning sensation was a changeup.

