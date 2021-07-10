Paul Fredrick McGiffen, 64, of Bicknell, was called home to be with the Lord with his family and his church family by his side on Friday, July 9, 2021. Paul was born on Jan. 10, 1957, in Vincennes to the late Donald E. McGiffen and Barbara (Wissing) McGiffen. He married the love of his life, Linda Sturgeon, on Saturday, June 30, 1979. Paul was a member of the Xtreme Nazarene Church, and Celebrate Recovery at the CCC Recovery in Bicknell. It is said that he helped many people find their way to the Lord.