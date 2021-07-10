Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vincennes, IN

Paul Fredrick McGiffen

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Fredrick McGiffen, 64, of Bicknell, was called home to be with the Lord with his family and his church family by his side on Friday, July 9, 2021. Paul was born on Jan. 10, 1957, in Vincennes to the late Donald E. McGiffen and Barbara (Wissing) McGiffen. He married the love of his life, Linda Sturgeon, on Saturday, June 30, 1979. Paul was a member of the Xtreme Nazarene Church, and Celebrate Recovery at the CCC Recovery in Bicknell. It is said that he helped many people find their way to the Lord.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Bicknell, IN
Vincennes, IN
Obituaries
City
Vincennes, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Delp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of The Nazarene#Fredrick#Animals#The Ccc Recovery#Lincoln High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy