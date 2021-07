ALBUQUERQUE — This was supposed to be Fedonta “JB” White’s home. Instead, Jude Voss was on The Pit floor in his honor. Voss, White’s grandmother, was an assistant coach for the team that bore his name for Sunday’s New Mexico Enchantment Alumni Game that involved many familiar names attached to the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program. White was among that group, but not for the reasons Voss and the members of White’s family wanted.