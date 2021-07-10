Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Top winter sports athletes

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 5 days ago

Derik Ortiz could count his 2021 season as groundbreaking. A year after becoming the school's third individual champion, Ortiz became its first repeat champion when he defended his Class 1A/3A 195-pound title with a pin of Socorro's Caden Moreland in the second period of the championship match. It completed a 12-0 record for the shortened 2021 season and he has not lost a match in more than a year. Ortiz also was motivated by the breast cancer battle of Linda Montaño, the wife and assistant coach to Mike Montaño.

