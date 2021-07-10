Severe Weather Statement issued for Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Madison; Monroe; St. Clair; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BOND COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...MONROE AND MADISON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...ST. CLAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND EASTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1254 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Alton to near East Carondelet to High Ridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Lambert Airport reported a wind gust near 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Cahokia, Columbia, Dupo, Cahokia Parks Airport, East Alton, Fairmont City, Brooklyn and East Carondelet around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wood River, Centreville, Washington Park, Alorton, Hartford, Rosewood Heights, East St. Louis, Bethalto, Pontoon Beach, Millstadt, South Roxana, Roxana, Fairview Heights, Oakville, Swansea, Valmeyer, Fountain, Belleville, Edwardsville, Shiloh, Maryville, Smithton, Glen Carbon, Troy, Waterloo, Freeburg, Lebanon and Scott AFB. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site, Mastodon Historic Site, Gov. Dunklin`s Grave Historic Site, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 36. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 41. Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 180 and 191. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH