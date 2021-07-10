Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis; St. Louis City A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR WESTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHWESTERN BOND COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...MONROE AND MADISON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...ST. CLAIR COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND EASTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1254 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Alton to near East Carondelet to High Ridge, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Lambert Airport reported a wind gust near 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Cahokia, Columbia, Dupo, Cahokia Parks Airport, East Alton, Fairmont City, Brooklyn and East Carondelet around 100 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Wood River, Centreville, Washington Park, Alorton, Hartford, Rosewood Heights, East St. Louis, Bethalto, Pontoon Beach, Millstadt, South Roxana, Roxana, Fairview Heights, Oakville, Swansea, Valmeyer, Fountain, Belleville, Edwardsville, Shiloh, Maryville, Smithton, Glen Carbon, Troy, Waterloo, Freeburg, Lebanon and Scott AFB. This also includes Scott Joplin Historic Site, Mastodon Historic Site, Gov. Dunklin`s Grave Historic Site, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 36. Interstate 55 in Illinois near exit 23. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 9 and 41. Interstate 55 in Missouri between exits 180 and 191. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Columbia, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Smithton, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Maryville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Oakville, MO
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea City#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Eastern St Louis#Interstate 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog faults FBI response to Larry Nassar abuse allegations

The FBI’s Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations of abuse by disgraced USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar with the seriousness and urgency required, a federal watchdog says. The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a highly anticipated report released Wednesday that FBI officials failed to quickly...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy