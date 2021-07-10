Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Holt; Nodaway; Worth The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Worth County in northwestern Missouri Atchison County in northwestern Missouri Northern Holt County in northwestern Missouri Nodaway County in northwestern Missouri * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1253 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Corning to near Clarinda to near Murray, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Maryville, Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Maitland, Skidmore, Craig, Irena, Athelstan, Sheridan, Parnell, Graham, Clearmont, Elmo, Pickering, Westboro and Watson. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 86 and 123. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH