Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pottawattamie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE SOUTHERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN DODGE...DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and east central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0