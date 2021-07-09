Cancel
There Will Be Rain This Weekend, But It Won’t Be A Washout

alabamanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday morning featured -yet another- mostly cloudy sky, though there wasn’t much rain through mid-morning. Showers and storms started lighting up the radar at midday. Expect the coverage of showers and storms to peak this afternoon, with another decent chance that anyone in our area sees rain at some point during the day. It could be light rain, or it could be heavy rain. It could last for a short period of time, or it could last for longer. You might even see more than one round of rain.

